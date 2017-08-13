Texas sales tax holiday continues for a few more hours - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shoppers in Texas have until midnight today to save taxes on back-to-school supplies.

The state's annual tax-free weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues until midnight Sunday.

Shoppers can save an average of $8 per $100 spent on clothing, shoes, backpacks and more.

Arkansas and Louisiana shoppers were able to take advantage of a lowered state sales tax rate last weekend

