Texas sales tax holiday continues for a few more hours

Here are the dates and details of back-to-school sales tax holidays in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Back-to-school sales tax holiday information for AR, LA, OK, TX

Shoppers in Texas have a chance to save on back to school supplies until Sunday. The savings for shoppers will be an average of $8.00 per $100.00 spent. Arkansas and Louisiana shoppers were able to take advantage of a lowered state sales tax last weekend .

Shoppers in Texas have until midnight today to save taxes on back-to-school supplies.

The state's annual tax-free weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues until midnight Sunday.

Shoppers can save an average of $8 per $100 spent on clothing, shoes, backpacks and more.

Arkansas and Louisiana shoppers were able to take advantage of a lowered state sales tax rate last weekend.

