Wreck temporarily closes I-20W in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

A wreck forced the closure of part of westbound Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish for about an hour Sunday afternoon.

It happened about 3:20 p.m. at mile marker 55, the state highway department reports.

That is the U.S. Highway 80 interchange at Ada/Taylor.

The wreck involved a tractor-trailer rig and two passenger vehicles.

There were no major injuries, and all the vehicles involved still are drivable, a state police spokesman said.

The interstate was shut down while workers took care of the 18-wheeler.

Traffic was backed up for about four miles by the time the roadway was reopened about 4:17 p.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

