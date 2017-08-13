Wreck temporarily closes I-20W in Bienville Parish

A wreck forced the closure of part of westbound Interstate 20 in Bienville Parish for about an hour Sunday afternoon.

It happened about 3:20 p.m. at mile marker 55, the state highway department reports.

That is the U.S. Highway 80 interchange at Ada/Taylor.

I-20 West is closed at Mile Marker 55 (US 80) due to an accident. Congestion has reached three miles. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) August 13, 2017

The wreck involved a tractor-trailer rig and two passenger vehicles.

There were no major injuries, and all the vehicles involved still are drivable, a state police spokesman said.

The interstate was shut down while workers took care of the 18-wheeler.

Traffic was backed up for about four miles by the time the roadway was reopened about 4:17 p.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

All lanes are now open I-20 West at Mile Marker 55 (US 80). Congestion has reached four miles. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) August 13, 2017

