Man in jail after shooting, hours-long standoff in Arcadia

An Arcadia man faces at least one charge after reportedly barricading himself in his home following a shooting.

The shooting happened at 9 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a laundromat on Second Street in Arcadia, the Bienville Parish sheriff said.

It followed an argument between Charles Tibbs and Eddie Foster, ages unavailable, according to Sheriff John Ballance.

At some point during the argument, Tibbs allegedly armed himself with a shotgun and shot Foster in the leg.

Tibbs then reportedly got into his car and drove to his home on Crawford Road.

Before barricading himself inside, Tibbs allegedly pointed a shotgun at sheriff's deputies after they arrived at the home.

A special response team and state troopers were called in to set up a perimeter around the residence while authorities attempted to communicate with Tibbs, the sheriff said.

Tibbs surrendered at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and was taken into custody.

Now he is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder and more charges are possible, Ballance said.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.