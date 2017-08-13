Converse man killed in Sabine Parish crash

The coroner's office says the driver, 20-year-old Robert Wates, Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene. (Source: Sabine Parish Coroner's Office)

Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Sabine Parish that left one man dead.

According to the Sabine Parish Coroner's Office, it happened at 2:49 a.m. Saturday on Louisiana Highway 191, just south of Fisherman's Wharf Road.

The coroner's office says the driver, 20-year-old Robert Wates, Jr. from Converse, was driving south in a 1999 Ford truck.

The truck reportedly went off the road as Wates tried to make a left-hand curve in the road.

According to investigators, Wates over-corrected the truck and went into the northbound lane. The truck reportedly veered back to the southbound lane and began to roll multiple times.

The coroner's office reports the truck was found upside down in a ditch.

Wates was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

