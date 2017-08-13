Driver killed in fiery Shreveport crash identified

The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher's aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school's office.
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.
