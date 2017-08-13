Driver killed in fiery Shreveport crash identified - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Driver killed in fiery Shreveport crash identified

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom graphics) (Source: Raycom graphics)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the man killed Saturday morning after a crash in Shreveport. 

It happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 10800 block of East Kings Highway. 

Authorities say 31-year-old John Edward Spinks was driving his truck when it left the road and hit a tree. 

The truck reportedly caught fire with Spinks still inside. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly