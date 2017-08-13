Driver killed in fiery Shreveport crash identified

The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified the man killed Saturday morning after a crash in Shreveport.

It happened around 1:00 a.m. in the 10800 block of East Kings Highway.

Authorities say 31-year-old John Edward Spinks was driving his truck when it left the road and hit a tree.

The truck reportedly caught fire with Spinks still inside.

The crash is still under investigation.

