Saying goodbye to 7-year-old Daysean Conbest

The body of Daysean Combest, 7, was found in Brush Bayou by a construction crew working on the railroad trestle over Brush Bayou. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Offers of prayer and support continue to pour in for the family of 7-year-old Daysean Conbest, who was laid to rest on this Saturday August 12.

The funeral service at Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport brought out more than a hundred family, friends and members of community to pay their respects.

It comes a little more than a week after his tragic death. A massive search effort for Conbest came to a sad ending on Thursday, August 3 when crews found his body after two days.

It was discovered some three miles south of where he disappeared on August 1st after falling into a city ditch during heavy rainfall, hear his home.

Many of those who turned out chose to focus on Daysean's life, not death, including his former 1st grade teacher at Midway Elementary Rachakka Hewitt.

"He was just a fun-loving, laid back, kind, sweet child. And I enjoyed him in my classroom," said Hewitt.

Hewitt extended her sympathy to the family and wanted to give them a message. "Just tell them that God is in Control."

Rev. Josephine Franklin, with the group Pastors On Patrol described this tragedy as a test of faith.

"You have the strength of knowing that that 7-year-old baby is in God's hands," said Franklin.

Others, like family friend James Small, say they learned something from Daysean's death.

"Don't put off today for tomorrow, you know. August was the time I was taking him swimming. But I didn't get a chance to. So, my heart goes out to the family."

A GoFundMe account has been established to help with family expenses.

The Professional Firefighters Credit Union has also set up an account to help with those expenses.

