Relatives, friends say goodbye to 7-year-old Daysean Conbest

The body of Daysean Conbest, 7, was found in Brush Bayou by a construction crew working on the railroad trestle over Brush Bayou. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Offers of prayer and support continue to pour in for the family of Daysean Conbest, a 7-year-old who was laid to rest Saturday.

His funeral drew more than 100 relatives, friends and other members of community to Winnfield Funeral Home in Shreveport to pay their respects.

The services were held a little more than a week after his tragic death.

A massive effort to find Conbest to a sad ending Aug. 3 when crews found his body after two days of intense searching.

His body was discovered some three miles south of where he disappeared Aug. 1 when he fell into a city ditch during heavy rainfall near his home.

Many of those who turned out Saturday chose to focus on Daysean's life, not death.

"He was just a fun-loving, laid-back, kind, sweet child. And I enjoyed him in my classroom," said Rachakka Hewitt, his former first grade teacher at Midway Elementary.

She extended her sympathy to Daysean's family and wanted to give them them this message. "Just tell them that God is in control."

The Rev. Josephine Franklin, of Pastors On Patrol, described the tragedy as a test of faith.

"You have the strength of knowing that that 7-year-old baby is in God's hands."

Others, like family friend James Small, said they learned something from Daysean's death.

"Don't put off today for tomorrow, you know. August was the time I was taking him swimming. But I didn't get a chance to. So my heart goes out to the family."

A GoFundMe account has been established to help with his family's expenses.

And the Professional Firefighters Credit Union has set up an account to help with the expenses.

