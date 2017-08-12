Two men injured in shooting, Shreveport police investigating

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that injured two men Saturday morning.

It happened just after 12:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of Marion Street.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found 40-year-old Christopher Taylor lying beside a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Taylor had reportedly been shot multiple times. He was taken to University Health Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

As Taylor was being taken to the hospital, officers found out 21-year-old Laderrick Samuels arrived at the hospital after being shot. Samuels was reportedly injured during the shooting on Marion Street.

Investigators believe the shooting followed an argument between Taylor and another person.

According to investigators, Samuels and Taylor were injured when the person started shooting at Taylor. Investigators are working to identify the person.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.