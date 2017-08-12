Natchitoches man wanted in connection to Mississippi murder

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Natchitoches man after the body of a camper was found last month in Mississippi.

WREG reports 31-year-old Joshua Lee Fletcher is wanted in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Samuel Smith of Arkansas.

Smith's body was reportedly found in Chewalla Lake lake on July 29. WREG reports he was found with signs of trauma on his head.

According to autopsy results, authorities believe Fletcher drowned Smith three or four days before his body was found.

Anyone who has seen Fletcher is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff's Department in Holly Springs, MS at 662-252-1311.

