Missing Florien woman possibly spotted near DeRidder

Sabine Parish investigators say a Florien woman who has been missing since July 9 has possibly been spotted in the DeRidder area.

Officials are looking for any leads or information in their search for 33-year-old Tiffnea Anette White Nugent.

Her family tells detectives she frequently visited friends in the DeRidder area.

According to investigators, Nugent was supposed to go to church with her mother on July 9, but never showed up.

A missing person's report was officially filed on July 20.

Nugent is described as tall with brownish-red hair.

Anyone with information about Nugent is asked to call the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Department at 318-256-9241.

