Driver killed after truck crashes, catches fire in Shreveport

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver was killed in a crash Saturday morning.

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 10000 block of East Kings Highway.

Deputies say an extended cab pick-up truck was traveling south when it left the road and hit a tree.

The truck reportedly caught fire with the driver inside.

According to deputies, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say the driver has not been identified.

