Texas stores prepare as sales tax holiday weekend begins

Shoppers in Texas have a chance to save on back to school supplies until Sunday.

The annual tax-free weekend kicked off Friday and stores are preparing for the busy weekend.

"It definitely will increase foot traffic with guests trying to save that extra dollar or two," said Robert Johnson, the spokesman for Target in Texarkana.

Shoppers can purchase clothing, shoes, backpacks and more during the tax-free holiday.

The savings for shoppers will be an average of $8.00 per $100.00 spent.

Arkansas and Louisiana shoppers were able to take advantage of a lowered state sales tax last weekend.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.