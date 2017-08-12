Shreveport teens injured in Highland neighborhood shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Two teens are recovering after being shot Friday night in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Wilkinson Street.

Officers on the scene reportedly found a 14-year-old and 16-year-old with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say one teen was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the arm.

Investigators say the two were walking down the street when an unknown suspect fired shots at them from a home.

Both teens were taken to University Health Hospital where they were treated and released.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

