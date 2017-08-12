One wounded in Highland neighborhood shooting

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Links In The News

One person was wounded in a shooting Friday night just before 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Wilkinson and Gilbert Dr. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in Highland that left one person wounded Friday night.

It happened just before 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Wilkinson and Gilbert Dr.

Shreveport police tell us one person was shot and has non-life threatening injuries.

No names have been released and there is no word on any arrests.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.