One wounded in Highland neighborhood shooting

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in Highland that left one person wounded Friday night. 

It happened just before 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Wilkinson and Gilbert Dr. 

Shreveport police tell us one person was shot and has non-life threatening injuries.

No names have been released and there is no word on any arrests.

