Thousands of SWEPCO customers without power in Shreveport

Power lines are downed blocking traffic on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop from Flournoy Lucus Road to Newcastle Drive. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Heavy rain is rolling through parts of the ArkLaTex Friday night leaving thousands of people without power.

SWEPCO reported more than 19,000 customers are without power, nearly 18,500 of those customers are in Shreveport.

Multiple traffic lights are without power along Mansfield Road and most of south Shreveport, according to Shreveport police spokeswoman, Cpl. Angie Willhite.

She continues to say drivers should treat lights without power as a four way stop.

Power lines are downed blocking traffic on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop from Flournoy Lucus Road to Newcastle Drive.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.