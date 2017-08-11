Bossier woman arrested after being accused of stealing safe

Krystal Davis, 30, was charged with one count of simple burglary (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A Bossier City woman is behind bars after she is accused of stealing a safe inside a Shreveport home.

Krystal Davis, 30, of the 400 block of John Wesley Blvd., in Bossier City, was charged with one count of simple burglary.

Shreveport officers were called to the 1100 block of Waters Edge Circle to reports of a home burglary just before 3 p.m. on June 20.

Officers believe Davis forced her way into the back door of the residence and took an empty safe from the home.

After Davis’ arrest, investigators were able to locate the safe and return it to the victim.

Davis was booked into Bossier City Police Department then later taken to Caddo Correctional Center.

