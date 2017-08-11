SPD officer terminated for violating department policies - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD officer terminated for violating department policies

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

One Shreveport police officer is no longer a member of the force.

Gary Thomas was hired by the department in 2010.

According to Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, Thomas was fired by Chief of Police Alan Crump following a pre-disciplinary conference. 

Thomas was terminated for violation of department policies.

