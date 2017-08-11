Over $140,000 of meth lands three in jail after drug bust

Three people are in police custody after SWAR officials found over 1400 grams of methamphetamines during a drug bust last weekend.

Clarence Johnson, 20, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Jerry Delony, 40, of Ashdown and Byann Blakeney, 38 of Big Sandy, Texas all face a charge of trafficking a controlled substance, according to a joint news release from Ashdown police and Little River County Sheriff's office.

If convicted, they could be sentenced to 10 to 40 years or life in prison.

Ashdown police say that they stopped a Kia Spectra. When officers searched the vehicle, they found over 240 grams of meth. Johnson was driving the car

Officers with Ashdown contacted the Little River County Sheriff's office and the Arkansas South-Central Drug Task Force. Officials got a search warrant for the apartment Johnson stayed the night before.

At the apartment, officers found 145 grams of crystal meth and 1020 grams of liquid methamphetamines hidden in the apartment.

At a street value of $100 per gram, the cash value surpasses $140,000.

The trio's court date is scheduled for Aug. 8. The case is still open and under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.