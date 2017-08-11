Shreveport police searching for runaway teen

Shreveport Police are looking for a teen who reportedly ran away from home Friday.

Sh'raine Williams, 16, was last seen in the 1500 hundred block of Norma Street.

Police say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and denim shorts. She is 5' 3" with brown eyes and black hair.

She was reportedly carrying a black backpack and has a tattoo of a flower on her right arm.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

