BAFB releases statement as NKorea readies missiles

BARKSDALE AFB, LA (KSLA) -

Barksdale Air Force Base released a statement in response to North Korea announcing plans to launch missiles towards the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.

The Public Affairs Chief for the base said in a statement:

"The Airmen of Barksdale are always ready to safeguard the nation and respond to any threat. Our world-class ability to launch the B-52 from Barksdale and fly anywhere in the world should give our adversaries pause. To the viewer at home, know that we are unquestionably committed to defend our nation from attack."

The territory is a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers.

If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

On Friday, President Trump tweeted: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. "

