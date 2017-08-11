First Lady Donna Edwards helps to launch Louisiana Fosters

First Lady Donna Edwards is launching a new initiative to connect foster parents with the support systems they need in their communities.

The First Lady’s initiative builds on the Quality Parenting Initiative (QPI) that the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) launched last year to change the way the state recruits and trains foster parents. The statewide campaign will link government, faith groups, non-profit organizations, businesses and community members to create a united network of support for Louisiana’s foster care system.

“Louisiana’s foster children are our children – yours and mine – and it is our responsibility to provide what they need,” said Edwards. “That means ensuring those who take care of these children, who open their homes and hearts to them, have the resources they need to provide stability and guidance.”

DCFS served a total of 7,808 children in foster care during the 2017 fiscal year, with about 4,300 children placed with 2,250 foster families on any given day.

“Louisiana Fosters is a perfect marriage of QPI and the community supports that our foster parents need,” said DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters. “It takes more than government to truly care for our children. Louisiana Fosters is building a supportive network to help take care of our foster parents and the children they care for every day.”

Those families, and others like them who are willing and eager to open their homes to our children, often need help meeting a child’s immediate needs – with a bed or crib, diapers or school supplies – as well as more long-term support.

“Not everyone can be a foster parent, but everyone has something to offer,” Walters said. “Whether that means sponsoring a child’s dance lessons or little league sports equipment, providing childcare for a foster parent’s night out, offering low-cost office space to an organization that helps foster families or leave time to a family who fosters, there is something everyone can do to help.”

One group already supporting foster families in NWLA is Geaux Bags, a nonprofit created in 2013. The group provides a bag of essential and comfort items to make a child's first night in foster care a little bit easier.

Information about the First Lady’s initiative, including partnership ideas and resources, can be found on the newly unveiled website at www.LouisianaFosters.la.gov.

