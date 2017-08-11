BPSO hosts fundraiser for deputies battling cancer

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a fundraiser Friday to help two of its deputies battling cancer.

It will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Viking Drive Substation in Bossier City.

The fish fry is helping Bossier Parish deputies Robert Parker and Angela Grooms.

Deputy Robert Parker is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation for cancer.

Angela Grooms, the wife of Deputy Shawn Grooms, was previously diagnosed with breast cancer and had been in remission for some time, but now she has a recurrence of cancer in several places in her body.

Fish plates, including fish, fries, hush puppies and dessert, will be sold for a $10 donation.

All proceeds will help with family expenses during this time.

