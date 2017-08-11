Organization to hold fundraiser for Bossier City police captain injured in crash

A woman is behind bars facing charges for driving while intoxicated after a crash Thursday evening that injured an off duty Bossier City police captain.

An organization is hosting a fundraiser for the Bossier City police chief injured in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

The NWLA Law Enforcement Wives United is hosting the fundraiser for Captain Richard Nunnery of the BCPD at Buffalo Wild Wings in Bossier City on August 28.

According to Louisiana State Police, on August 4 Nunnery was riding a motorcycle northbound on LA Hwy. 3 when 45-year-old Heather Petermann reportedly ran a stop sign and drove a mini van into the path of the motorcycle.

Nunnery was taken to University Health where he reportedly is in critical but stable condition.

Petermann was not injured but was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular negligent injury and failure to stop.

Representatives from Bossier City police confirmed Nunnery is a police captain who was off duty in his personal motorcycle.

