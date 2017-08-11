Suspected burglar hit by bus while running away

A suspected burglar tried to make a run for it after he was caught Friday morning and ended up getting hit by a bus in downtown Shreveport. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A suspected burglar tried to make a run for it after he was caught Friday morning and ended up getting hit by a bus in downtown Shreveport.

It all started just after midnight at the Holiday Inn on Lake Street.

That's where an employee reportedly saw the man stealing tool boxes from a parked pick-up truck.

Police say the employee yelled at the burglar and he took off across the street, but moments later was hit by a SporTran city bus in the 800 block of North Spring Street.

The owner of the burglarized truck, Alfred Thomas said he's in town for cancer treatment at the VA.

"I'm here getting cancer treatment from the VA and this fellow tried to relieve me of some of my property," said Thomas.

Police were able to recover his belongings and he hopes justice is served.

"Now it's up to the court to see him gets the just deserved," said Thomas. "Hooray for the city bus, I've been stopped a few times by the city bus and complained but I won't do that anymore."

The bus driver told police she did not see the man until the last minute because he was dressed in all black and was not using a crosswalk.

The suspected burglar was taken to University Health hospital. He is expected to be okay and will be taken into custody.

