41st annual watermelon festival underway in Hope, AR

The gates opened Thursday afternoon for the 41st annual Hope, AR Watermelon Festival. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

The gates opened Thursday afternoon for the 41st annual Hope, AR Watermelon Festival.

The event is sponsored by the Hope Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce.

The Kirkpatrick family is one of the many growers from the area supplying the festival with watermelons.

More than 100 vendors are reportedly on hand for the festival with food, arts and crafts and other events for the entire family.

“My neighbor grew these and I just went and loaded them up, but he had a really good year this year,” said watermelon grower Cindy Dalley.

The Fair Park is the central location for the festival.

The watermelon festival will continue through Saturday.

“You can’t leave the festival without getting you a slice of the good life,” said festival spokeswoman Lorena Cueller.

