Arkansas drivers will soon be able to view live traffic feeds

Drivers in the state of Arkansas will soon be able to view live feeds of traffic cameras so they can better avoid traffic delays.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation official began a travel assistance project with the use of cameras.

“The cameras are a nice perk. They are nice to have, but not a must to have,” said ARDOT spokesman Danny Straessle.

One camera is located in Texarkana on Interstate 30 at the I-49 interchange.

For now, the camera and others around the state of Arkansas are only used by the ARDOT.

In September, motorists will be able to view live feeds of the cameras as they drive through the state.

“It is actually additional information so motorists can make an informed decision about navigating the state highway system,” said Straessle.

By going to IDriveArkansas.com, drivers can see what highway department officials see.

The camera view will be adjusted by ARDOT as needed, especially when there are traffic delays.

“Our next phase after we launch these cameras to the public is to be able to integrate those so you will be able to take a peek inside the work zone and see how that traffic is flowing.”

ARDOT officials say Labor Day is the target date for putting the cameras online.

