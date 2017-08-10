TRAFFIC ALERT: Mobile home strikes power line, shuts down US Hwy 67 near Hope, AR

Traffic is backed up along TX Highway 67 between Hope and Texarkana after a mobile home struck a power line. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Traffic is backed up along US Hwy 67 in Hempstead County after a mobile home struck a power line Thursday afternoon.

A crew was moving the mobile home along the highway just west of Hope, Arkansas when it struck the utility line.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Both lanes of the highway have been closed to traffic between Hope and Fulton.

There is no word on how long it could take to repair the line and reopen the highway.

