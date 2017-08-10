TRAFFIC ALERT: Mobile home strikes power line, shuts down US Hwy 67 near Hope, AR

Wednesday, August 9 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-08-10 03:38:47 GMT
Corporal Monty D. Platt / Source: WTAMU Police Dept.
A bite from a feral cat has led to the death of one WT police officer. Two weeks ago a call came in to the University Police Department about a feral cat on campus that needed to be removed. Corporal Monty Platt responded to the call, not knowing what happened that day would end in tragedy. While attempting to capture the feral cat on campus, Platt was bitten hard enough that the cat's teeth went through his gloves and into his hand. Last week he started to feel sick, an...More >>
A bite from a feral cat has led to the death of one WT police officer. Two weeks ago a call came in to the University Police Department about a feral cat on campus that needed to be removed. Corporal Monty Platt responded to the call, not knowing what happened that day would end in tragedy. While attempting to capture the feral cat on campus, Platt was bitten hard enough that the cat's teeth went through his gloves and into his hand. Last week he started to feel sick, an...More >>
Thursday, August 10 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-08-10 19:13:52 GMT
(Source: Facebook)
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.