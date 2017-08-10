NWLA mayor cancels town meetings in spat with council

In a letter dated August 9, 2017, Clarence Mayor Tommy Evans advised the village police chief and board aldermen that their meetings would be canceled until further notice.

Drama in the small Natchitoches parish village of Clarence has prompted the mayor to cancel future council meetings until further notice.

It all apparently centers around a dispute between Mayor Tommy Evans, the police chief and town aldermen, based on a letter he sent to them dated August 9, 2017.

I regret to inform you that no monthly council meeting will be held until the Alder-women and Chief of Police adhere to the rules and regulations set forth by the Lawrason Act and the Open Meeting Law. I will continue attempting to resolve issues by meeting with all of them privately however, all monthly council meetings are cancelled until further notice.

However, according to the Lawrason Act cited by Mayor Evans as his reason, canceling all future meetings could be a possible violation of Louisiana law. The Lawrason Act is the body of law that governs operations of the incorporated municipalities in Louisiana.

According to the Lawrason Act, the mayor and board must hold no fewer than one regular meeting in each month on a date and at a place and hour to be fixed by ordinance; and the board must give public notice of the contents of the ordinance pursuant to Open Meetings Law.

When reached by phone, Mayor Evans declined to comment or elaborate on the details surrounding the disagreement referenced in the letter, saying he did not like talking to the media and the cancellation of future meetings was only temporary.

