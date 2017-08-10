Stash of stolen street signs prompts investigation in Natchitoches

The signs are believed to have been stolen within the last couple of nights. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, Facebook)

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after pile of stolen road signs were found Wednesday in the Fairview Alpha area.

Detectives say the road signs were found by a private land owner on his property in the 4000 block of Louisiana Highway 480.

The signs are believed to have been stolen within the last couple of nights.

Deputies believe they were taken from the areas of Davis Springs, Couley Loop, Collier Hill, and Billy Holman Roads.

The Natchitoches Parish Highway Department is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Craig LaCour at 318-357-7830.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.