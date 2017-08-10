Panel votes to recommend keeping Caddo Confederate Monument

The Caddo Parish Commission's Monument Advisory Committee voted Thursday against a recommendation to take down the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse.

That recommendation failed by a vote of 4-5.

#BREAKING: Caddo Parish Commission Monument Advisory Committee does NOT approve recommendation to move Caddo Confederate monument. @KSLA — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) August 11, 2017

Later, the panel voted to add new amendments to their recommendation.

By a vote of 5-3, the committee voted their recommendation to the commission will be to keep the Confederate monument where it is, erect a plaque nearby adding historical context and erect two new monuments around the courthouse dedicated to the Reconstruction Period and the Civil Rights movement from 1890 to the 1970s.

#BREAKING: Committee votes 5-3 to recommend keeping Confederate monument & erecting Reconstruction & Civil Rights monuments. @KSLA — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) August 11, 2017

"Pretty much from the beginning, I've wanted to have additional monumentation," committee member Gary Joiner told KSLA after the meeting. "I do want to keep the monument because it's on the National Register and it's economically viable. It's not economically viable to move it or whatever."

For Troyce Hendricks, a Minden resident who came to support the monument by holding Confederate battle flags outside Government Plaza, told KSLA his hope was for a vote to keep it there.

"I had three, several great-grandfathers that fought in the Confederacy and a couple of great uncles who fought in the Confederacy and, to me, it's about our history and our heritage and it has nothing to do with hate or bigotry, anything like that. I'm a Christian so I don't have any hate in my heart for anybody," he said.

The panel delayed the vote twice back in July.

During their last meeting on July 18, the committee delayed their recommendation because two members were not present, despite already having a quorum.

There was a physical recommendation on the table to move the Confederate monument during that meeting.

Committee members also postponed their meeting July 5 when one member was absent.

Now, it will be up to the Caddo Parish Commission to adopt this recommendation. A date to present this recommendation to the commission has not been set yet.