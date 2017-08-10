Panel to meet again on future of Caddo Confederate Monument

The committee tasked with making the recommendation for the future of the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport is set to meet again Thursday afternoon.

The decision was delayed twice by the Caddo Parish Commission's Monument Advisory Committee back in July.

During their last meeting on July 18, the committee delayed their recommendation because two members were not present, despite already having a quorum.

There was a physical recommendation on the table to move the Confederate monument during that meeting.

Committee members also postponed their meeting July 5 when one member was absent.

The Caddo Parish Long-Range Planning/Special Projects Citizen Advisory Committee and its monument advisory subcommittee have been working to craft their recommendations for almost a year.

Should the committee vote to approve their recommendation, it will then be up to the Caddo Parish Commission to adopt it or not.

The committee's meeting has been set for 6 p.m. inside the meeting chamber of Government Plaza in downtown Shreveport.

