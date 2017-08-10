Panel does not approve to take down Caddo Confederate Monument

A committee has voted not to take down the Confederate monument outside the Caddo Courthouse in downtown Shreveport Thursday evening.

In a vote 5 to 4, the Caddo Parish Commission's Monument Advisory Committee did not adopt the recommendation to move the monument.

The panel has delayed the vote twice back in July.

During their last meeting on July 18, the committee delayed their recommendation because two members were not present, despite already having a quorum.

There was a physical recommendation on the table to move the Confederate monument during that meeting.

Committee members also postponed their meeting July 5 when one member was absent.

The committee also voted down an alternative proposal to erect Reconstruction and Civil Rights movement at the courthouse. They needed unanimous support, but there was one objection.