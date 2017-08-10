Shreveport police looking for woman accused of shooting husband

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police investigators are looking for a woman who allegedly shot her husband last month.

On July 27th, police say 25-year-old Shelby Chapple arrived at Willis Knighton Hospital just before noon with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Chapple was reportedly taken to the hospital by his wife, 39-year-old Mary Chapple.

Mary Chapple told investigators that her husband left their home in the 4300 block of Hermosa Drive and came back 20 minutes later with a gunshot wound. Investigators say Mary Chapple told them her husband was shot on Monkhouse Drive.

During the investigation, police say they identified Mary Chapple as a suspect.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. Her bond is set at $150,000.00.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to her arrest. Anyone who has information that could help investigators is asked to call 318-673-7373.

