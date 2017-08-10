Drivers urged to watch for flooded roadways in Natchitoches, Red River parishes

Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies are reporting water over the road in the 4500 block of La. Hwy 485 near Spanish Lake in the western part of the parish. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Drivers are urged to keep an eye out for water over the road in parts of Red River and Natchitoches parishes, particularly in rural areas.

Already in Natchitoches Parish, sheriff's deputies are reporting water over the road in the 4500 block of La. Hwy 485 near Spanish Lake in the western part of the parish.

NPSO says the Louisiana Department of Transportation has been notified.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued an "Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory" for south central Red River Parish and west central Natchitoches Parish until 11:00 a.m.

Up to 2 inches of rain has already fallen and at least another inch is forecast. The NWS says excessive runoff from at least another inch of rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Some of the locations expected to see flooding include areas Northwest of Powhatan, Hanna and Lake End.

