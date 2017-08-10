Drone racing group sparks grassroots efforts

The Red River FPV group practicing flying drone in at the LSUS campus. (Source: Quinton Craig/ RRFPV member)

One group is working to increase exposure to drone racing in northwest Louisiana.

The Red River First Person View races at South Bossier Park monthly and flies all over the Shreveport/Bossier area for practice.

The group is part of the national drone racing league, MultiGP, that focuses on grassroots racing at the local level.

According to the MultiGP website, they welcome pilots and organizers of all skill levels to participate and help grow our sport.

The Red River FPV group invites people interested in FPV racing, hobby sports, or those who simply enjoy watching.

