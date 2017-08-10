'Don't forget the kids who walk', says long time crossing guard

Annette Ziegler has been helping kids cross the street for 21 years and always stresses safety first (Source: KSLA)

A Bossier City crossing guard veteran is asking drivers and others to be mindful of students walking to school.

Annette Ziegler has been a crossing guard on the same corner for the last 21 years, directly in front of Meadowview Elementary in Bossier City.

She says in her more than two decades, she's never had a bad day at work.

"I think it's a great community. I don't find anything at fault with it. The kids are always very respectful. The ones that walk. I think the school is a good school," said Ziegler. "Some of the kids are grown up now and come pick their own kids up."

With the 2017-18 school year underway and Kindergarten class beginning on Friday, Ziegler is seeing a lot of new faces.

"Most of the time for their first day the parents will walk down with them. But after that, they'll walk," said Ziegler. "I'll watch them very closely coming down the sidewalk because a lot of them are very small kids and a lot of them walk by themselves."

Ziegler says it's never a bad time to remind people to be overly cautious when driving through the school zone.

"Just make sure you drive the speed limit, and that's 15 miles per hour. A lot of school zones are 25 but my school zone is 15," said Ziegler.

As she gives a group of kids the OK to cross the street, she reminds each of them to remember to always look both ways.

After 21 years of keeping her community safe, Ziegler says she's not going anywhere, yet.

