Flooded roadways reported in Winn Parish

Flooded roadways reported in Winn Parish

By Alex Onken, Digital Content Producer
WINN PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Due to heavy rainfall, several busy highways in Winn Parish are under water.

According to the Winn Parish Sheriff's Office, there are multiple cars stalled on Highway 167 South of Winnfield and Highway 84 east of Winnfield.

Deputies are rerouting traffic in those areas.

WPSO says that other highways have water on them.

Authorities are urging motorists to use caution in high water areas.

