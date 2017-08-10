SPD investigating purse snatching outside El Compadre on Wednesday

Shreveport police are investigating after a woman was nearly robbed of her purse outside a restaurant where one man was shot nearly two weeks ago.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday right outside El Compadre in the 500 block of Kings Hwy. That's near the Youree Drive intersection.

According to Shreveport police dispatch, a woman was leaving the restaurant when a man ran up to her and grabbed her purse.

She was able to fight him off, but he was able to get away.

The man ran towards AutoZone, jumped into a maroon colored vehicle and fled the scene.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The woman described the man as being between 5'6" and 5'10" tall wearing a white t-shirt and long khaki pants.

On the night July 30, Juan Zuniga was shot twice in the chest when two men attempted to steal his mother's purse outside El Compadre.

Zuniga had to have surgery to remove his right lung.

Police have not said if the two incidents are connected in any way.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

