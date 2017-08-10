18-year-old wounded by gunfire in Shreveport

Two men are recovering after "dozens" of gunshots were exchanged early Thursday.

Officers got a call regarding a shooting at 2:35 a.m. in the 4400 block of Long Street between Elliot Avenue and Carver Lane. That's in Shreveport's Mooretown neighborhood.

Witnesses told police that dozens of shots rang out between two groups of people. An 18-year-old male was wounded when gunfire struck him in the arm and his foot was grazed by a bullet.

Another man was grazed by a bullet to the leg. The pair were sent to Willis-Knighton North for treatment.

Officers on the scene say that all injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Shreveport police have collected evidence from the scene, including dozens of shell casings. Officers are also interviewing witnesses for a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

