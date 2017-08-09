Family ask for answers 1 year after man found dead behind Shreveport church

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of a man whose remains were discovered behind a church in the Allendale neighborhood Thursday night.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has released the name of a man whose remains were discovered behind a church in the Allendale neighborhood Thursday night.

SPD on scene of where a body was discovered in a ditch behind a church in the 1400 block of Looney St. (Source: Bubba Kneipp, KSLA News 12)

Family members gather to remember the life of John Robinson who was found dead behind a Shreveport church in 2016. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A family in Shreveport still looking for answers a year after their loved one was found dead in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood.

The family of 25-year-old John Kenneth Robinson held a memorial Wednesday.

Robinson was found in a ditch behind St. Paul United Methodist Church on Thursday, August 11, 2016.

His mother, Dana Robinson says she is still in shock over the loss of her son.

My life has changed in a split second. Why? I still don't know," said Dana. "Still don't know the answers.

The investigation into Robinson's death is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

