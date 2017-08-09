Logansport Tigers Football Preview

The Logansport Tigers are trying to repeat and win back to back state championships. The Tigers won the 2016 state championship in comeback fashion over the Haynesville Tors.More >>
The NCAA announced Wednesday that Grambling State football will not be forced to vacate their 2011 SWAC championship following an internal investigation revealing the program had used ineligible players from 2010 to 2015.More >>
When you’re the player Keaontay Ingram is, you’ll always be the talk of not only the town, but the state. After committing to Texas over the summer, you can only imagine the recognition he has received. “I can do what I can do. Just have to pray about it and just stay relaxed. I try not to worry about it too much,” Ingram said. That’s perhaps the best, and only, way to do it. He is a four-star running back, so you can say he’s found a remedy for s...More >>
Legendary football coach Steve Spurrier made a special appearance in Shreveport Wednesday as the keynote speaker at the eighth annual Independence Bowl Kickoff luncheon.More >>
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron meets with the media, as the Tigers continue their second week of fall camp. We will livestream the press conference beginning at 6:30 p.m. If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live. LSU will have another team scrimmage this Saturday, with the season opener against BYU in Houston quickly approaching September 2nd. The Tigers checked in at #13 in Sports Illustrated's preseason Top 25 Wednesday. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All ri...More >>
The NCAA announced Wednesday that Grambling State football will not have to vacate their 2011 SWAC championship.More >>
Woods was arrested in May when officers found him asleep in his car. He had no alcohol in his system but told officers he had taken painkillers for his injured back and an insomnia medication.More >>
Events leading up to the Independence Bowl at the end of the year will start kicking off this week, starting with a luncheon on Wednesday featuring hall of fame coach Steve Spurrier.More >>
