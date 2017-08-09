Logansport Tigers Football Preview

The Logansport Tigers are trying to repeat and win back to back state championships.

The Tigers won the 2016 state championship in comeback fashion over the Haynesville Tors.

Logansport is losing a few major pieces, the offensive MVP Dibell Crawford at running back and also the Tigers are losing Langston Murray to New Mexico University.

Good news is they have a lot of pieces from that championship team returning. Wide receiver John Stephens Jr. has grown he's 6-5 200 pounds and he'll be used all over the field this season and he's already committed to TCU.



"I just have to be a leader for the younger guys and not get complacent. We are number one and we know everybody is out for us, we know we have to come out every week and work," said Stephens.



There quarterback is spinning the rock a lot better than he did last year and that means trouble. Coach Kevin Magee says a biggest asset is the five returning starters on the offensive line.



"When you can get 5 of your 6 offensive lineman back that's huge. Obviously we are going to miss Langston Murray he's gone off to New Mexico on a full ride but we've got some guys that are going to step up and play," said Coach Kevin Magee.



"We have to keep going like we did last season and not get complacent like coach always tells us." said Linebacker Devin Gabriel.



"Before practice yesterday we were getting after each other pretty good and I told those guys you have to have that and you go watch a college practice they are getting after each other but that's what it takes. You have to flirt with that line between arrogance and confidence and that's called swagger. You have to feel good, feel good, look good, play good and all of it works together and right now our guys are playing with a lot of confidence. I like it let theem go, let them play," said Coach Magee.

