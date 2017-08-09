Editorial: American Cancer Society

It is hard to find anyone who has not been affected by cancer – whether it be a family member or friend.

For me, cancer took my grandfather and my Aunt Kay, my godmother.

It was particularly tough for my family because Aunt Kay was not with us long following her diagnosis.

This is why the mission of the American Cancer Society to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer is so important to me.

I am honored to participate as a Champion of Hope at this year’s White Out event, focused on whiting out cancer by working to save lives and truly fighting to celebrate every day for those threatened by cancer.

This is the tenth year of the event to be held on Saturday, August 26 at Southern Trace Country Club.

The party is casual with a great dinner, dancing - including silent and live auctions.

All proceeds go toward research, education and patient services.

Call the ACS office at (318) 218-1668 for tickets.

I hope to see you there. Together we can all help to bring hope to our family and friends fighting cancer.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.