Spurrier speaks at Independence Bowl luncheon

When you’re the player Keaontay Ingram is, you’ll always be the talk of not only the town, but the state. After committing to Texas over the summer, you can only imagine the recognition he has received. “I can do what I can do. Just have to pray about it and just stay relaxed. I try not to worry about it too much,” Ingram said. That’s perhaps the best, and only, way to do it. He is a four-star running back, so you can say he’s found a remedy for s...