Spurrier speaks at Independence Bowl luncheon - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Spurrier speaks at Independence Bowl luncheon

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Legendary football coach Steve Spurrier made a special appearance in Shreveport Wednesday as the keynote speaker at the eighth annual Independence Bowl Kickoff luncheon and aimed some light-hearted shots at long-time rival LSU. 

