Landers Athlete of the Week: Carthage's Keaontay Ingram

When you’re the player Keaontay Ingram is, you’ll always be the talk of not only the town, but the state. After committing to Texas over the summer, you can only imagine the recognition he has received.

“I can do what I can do. Just have to pray about it and just stay relaxed. I try not to worry about it too much,” Ingram said.

That’s perhaps the best, and only, way to do it. He is a four-star running back, so you can say he’s found a remedy for success.

All are actions he hopes will rub off onto his teammates.

“Not taking any time off. No breaks, no nothing. Hitting every rep full speed, sit down, listen in the film room, as well,” said Ingram who, barring injury, will likely break the school’s all-time rushing record this season.

It goes without saying that mentality has worked. That’s part of the reason they are reigning 4A state champions.

Now the favorites to be there again, they can’t sit too comfortably atop their throne.

“Last year that was then, now is now. We’re hitting it a little bit harder. Coach [Scott Surratt] is a little bit harder on us this offseason through training and stuff like that so we put that state championship behind us.”

But you can still call that forward thinking for a guy who is heading up the right path.