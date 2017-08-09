Landers Athlete of the Week: Carthage's Keaontay Ingram - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Landers Athlete of the Week: Carthage's Keaontay Ingram

By Casey Viera, Sports Director
Connect
CARTHAGE, TX (KSLA) -

When you’re the player Keaontay Ingram is, you’ll always be the talk of not only the town, but the state. After committing to Texas over the summer, you can only imagine the recognition he has received.

“I can do what I can do. Just have to pray about it and just stay relaxed. I try not to worry about it too much,” Ingram said.

That’s perhaps the best, and only, way to do it. He is a four-star running back, so you can say he’s found a remedy for success.

All are actions he hopes will rub off onto his teammates.

“Not taking any time off. No breaks, no nothing. Hitting every rep full speed, sit down, listen in the film room, as well,” said Ingram who, barring injury, will likely break the school’s all-time rushing record this season.

It goes without saying that mentality has worked. That’s part of the reason they are reigning 4A state champions.

Now the favorites to be there again, they can’t sit too comfortably atop their throne.

 “Last year that was then, now is now. We’re hitting it a little bit harder. Coach [Scott Surratt] is a little bit harder on us this offseason through training and stuff like that so we put that state championship behind us.”

But you can still call that forward thinking for a guy who is heading up the right path.

  • LocalMore>>

  • McCurtain County authorities search for escaped inmate

    McCurtain County authorities search for escaped inmate

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-08-10 03:04:21 GMT
    Oklahoma High Patrol is searching for Aaron Victory Sr. who escaped from Choctaw County Jail. (Source: KWTV/ Oklahoma Highway Patrol)Oklahoma High Patrol is searching for Aaron Victory Sr. who escaped from Choctaw County Jail. (Source: KWTV/ Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

    Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a federal inmate they believe to be armed who escaped from Choctaw County Jail Monday night.

    More >>

    Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a federal inmate they believe to be armed who escaped from Choctaw County Jail Monday night.

    More >>

  • Editorial: American Cancer Society

    Editorial: American Cancer Society

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:57 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:57:24 GMT
    American Cancer Socierty 2017 Committee (American Cancer Society Shreveport Office)American Cancer Socierty 2017 Committee (American Cancer Society Shreveport Office)

    It is hard to find anyone who has not been affected by cancer – whether it be a family member or friend. The mission of the American Cancer Society is to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.

    More >>

    It is hard to find anyone who has not been affected by cancer – whether it be a family member or friend. The mission of the American Cancer Society is to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer.

    More >>

  • New year, new start for those affected by bullying

    New year, new start for those affected by bullying

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:41:28 GMT
    Source: KSLA News 12Source: KSLA News 12

    Kids who've been targeted for bullying may be experiencing more anxiety than others as they embark on a new school year.  Some school leaders are encouraging those students to build confidence by looking at the new year as a fresh start. 

    More >>

    Kids who've been targeted for bullying may be experiencing more anxiety than others as they embark on a new school year.  Some school leaders are encouraging those students to build confidence by looking at the new year as a fresh start. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly