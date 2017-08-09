Many girl makes prayer bracelets for police officers

A 14-year-old from Many is on a big mission.

Kaylei Chavez makes prayer bracelets for police officers and firefighters.

About two years ago, Chavez decided she wanted to do something to show her support for law enforcement. Her goal is to make sure they know they are supported and not alone out in the field.

"We would see on the news all the time a cop died here or a cop died there," she explained.

"They are protecting us and no one is protecting them. I just think we should give back to them and they should know not everyone is against them," she continued.

The first blue prayer bracelet went to a Shreveport Police Officer who she saw eating inside an Applebees. Her mom posted a picture on social media.

Since then, she's sent about 12,000 bracelets all over the nation, including Georgia, Florida, New York, Texas and right here in the ArkLaTex.

She makes blue bracelets for police and red for firefighters. Each bracelet is sent with a prayer card featuring Psalm 91. Departments usually contact her on her Psalm Shield 91 Facebook Page. She also reaches out to departments if she hears about an injured officer or firefighter.

The Many High School student says she never expected it to get this big, but she has no intentions of stopping anytime soon.

"People post on our Facebook page what an inspiration I am. That's what keeps me going. How much it means to them," she said.

Kaylei is currently making 3,500 bracelets for one division of the Dallas Police Department. DPD lost 5 officers in an ambush last year.

If you'd like to learn more or send a Kaylei a bracelet request, you can search Psalm Shield 91 on Facebook.

