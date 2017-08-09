Search in Saline Bayou called off for missing Natchitoches Parish woman

Authorities are expanding their search for a missing Natchitoches Parish woman.

Divers from the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office assist Winn Parish and Red River Parish Sheriff's Deputies in the search for the missing Cynthia Orsborn in Saline Bayou in Goldonna. (Source: Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

Winn Parish authorities say they've called off the search in Saline Bayou for 23-year-old Cynthia Orsborn.

Orsborn has been missing since June 13.

Winn, Natchitoches and Red River sheriff's deputies, divers and cadaver dogs had been combing Saline Bayou off Louisiana Highway 156 in Goldonna for a week.

According to Winn Parish Sheriff Cranford Jordan, the search there was called last Thursday after no sign of Orsborn was found.

Sheriff Jordan said they have no new leads at this time.

At last check, Orsborn's boyfriend Jack Daniel Nobles is the only person of interest in the case.

The Provencal resident remains in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on six counts of violating a protective order and one count of failing to appear in court, booking records show.

Orsborn filed the order against Nobles in November 2016.

