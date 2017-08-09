Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Texarkana cancer center

The new center comes the latest in treatments in advanced forms of radiotherapy. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new cancer center at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas Wednesday. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for the new cancer center at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas Wednesday.

The new center comes with the latest in treatments and advanced forms of radiotherapy.

The cancer center has access to the TrueBeam Technology System which doctors say will allow them to customize the radiation dose sent to a patients’ tumor.

“Treatments have gotten better with less side effects and this is just a marvelous piece of equipment, and we can do just about anything, anyone, anywhere can do with it,” said radiation oncologist Dr. Larry Mundy.

The Wadley Cancer Center is located inside the main hospital building.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.