Shreveport man gives meal to the homeless every week

A Shreveport man is helping the homeless population by donating a few meals every week in downtown Shreveport.

Every Wednesday, Willie Love II buys a couple meals for homeless people.

He says his business is doing well and he wants to help others who aren’t as fortunate.

“They ask for food and one day it was in my heart, you don’t have to ask me today,” said Love who works at CenterPoint Energy in Shreveport. “Let’s just go ahead and purchase a meal and feed someone, but it has grown to be one sometimes four meals depending on what’s in my heart.”

Love has been giving out free meals for about 2 months and says he will keep doing it. He encourages others to do the same.

