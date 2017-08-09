Company donates backpacks to 30 homeless students

Children at Providence house will begin the new school year with new backpacks and supplies thanks to a generous donation from a manufacturing company. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Benteler Steel and Tube launched an effort to help 30 homeless students who probably wouldn’t have had school supplies otherwise Wednesday morning.

“We are so excited about today. Benteler Steel and Tube launched a two-week campaign to collect school supplies for our kids, and so what this really does is it affords all of our children to have all of their school supplies and backpacks. They are so excited and ready for school,” said Executive Director with Providence House Verni Howard.

Benteler Steel and Tubes says it likes to stay active in the local community and help provide a better future for everyone.

