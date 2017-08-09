Women of Diversity needs help in order to save recovery center

Women of Diversity Ministries in Bossier City is asking for the public's help to keep the recovery house open. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/KSLA News 12)

Women of Diversity Ministries in Bossier City is asking for the public's help to keep the recovery house open.

The recovery center is a safe place and a home for people with a variety of issues. They help the homeless, those just out of prison and those trying to escape drugs or abuse.

Executive Director Brenda Hill and Assistant Executive Director Jeannie Herman started the program about a year ago in a house. Later, they moved it to the old Budgetel hotel in Bossier City after an investor agreed to buy the building and let them lease it.



The cost of a $70,000 thousand a month lease combined with water, electricity, renovations and care for residents has bills piling up.

"The cost has grown tremendously so we are no longer able to do what we have been doing and pay the monthly lease," said Hill.

Hill says in order to stay up and running, they need to buy the building. The bank has offered them a loan that would allow them to finance the purchase for about $20,000 a month.

But to close on the loan, they need to show the bank they have supporters or give a down payment of $750,000.



According to Facebook post shared Monday by WOD, an out-of-state supporter gave $400,000 toward that down payment. WOD needs to raise the remaining $350,000 for down payment or gain monthly supporters.

"We need supporters to say, "We back them. We give them X number of dollars per month and this is how they would pay back the $20,000," explained Hill.

Only 75 of the hotel's 165 rooms are renovated and up and running. Hill wants to bring in more residents off their waiting list and continue helping those already there. But without some help from the community, she doesn't know how much longer Women of Diversity can continue.

Resident Cindy Bungard has been at WOD for almost a year. She was homeless and living in her car before she came there.

When asked how a potential closure would affect her, Cindy said, "A lot of us wouldn't have nowhere to go."

"We need you. We don't want to have to put these people out. We don't want to stop this," said Hill.

If you would like to donate, visit their website or GoFundMe page. You can also call WOD at 318-746-8181. You can also stop by the hotel located at 4300 Industrial Drive in Bossier City or the Thrift store on East Texas Street in Bossier City.

